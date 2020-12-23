Fairfield Glade Police Department presented the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with a plaque of appreciation and personalized pocket knives for their officers for their unceasing support of FGPD.
“We wanted to present something for you to hang in your squad room, just a little plaque of appreciation from us,” said Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams.
In years past, Fairfield Glade Police Department has hosted an end-of-the-year award’s banquet, but with COVID-19 concerns, it was not feasible this year.
Despite the limitations and having to cancel the banquet, FGPD wanted to celebrate the sheriff’s office.
When it comes to Fairfield Glade Police Department’s endeavor to protect and serve well the residents of the community, Williams said, “We couldn’t do it without the support of the sheriff’s office.”
Williams continued to say that no matter what the issue is, between the civil disputes and more egregious situations, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office never fails to assist.
“The sheriff’s office supports us. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do. Wholehandedly your taxpayer money is being put to good use,” he said. “There’s not been one of you that I haven’t called on the phone and asked for help, this year especially. You always answer or call me back. We appreciate it.”
It is evident law enforcement in Cumberland County is a success of their team effort, benefitted more so by the contributions of each office.
“Thank you guys for everything you do for us,” said Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox. “The community recognizes that. It’s good to know that your guys and gals and my guys and gals, they all work well together and they communicate well together. When that happens, good things happen. Thank you all for the partnership and the friendship. If you ever need anything out of this office, we’re here.”
Cox mentioned the changes and progresses FGPD has experienced in recent years and applauded them for taking on more law enforcement responsibilities in FG, especially for their initiative with fraud issues on their senior population.
“I think one of the big things that I’ve seen changed and I think the DA’s office will even say, is the fraud,” Cox said. “That’s top-notch. There are some good things happening right there. There are people that through the years would have fallen through the cracks, but you all are putting a big dent in it. That’s good stuff. That’s just good partnerships that make that stuff happen.”
“This relationship, I think, is important,” Williams added. “People are watching and I want people to know what you’re doing here to support Fairfield Glade. In all honestly, your hard work behind the scenes is what makes us look good out there. That’s why we get all the cookies and cakes and ice creams.
Williams said, “But, seriously, I think the working relationship better than it’s ever been. What you guys do — taking care of things — it means a lot to us. That makes us look good and, hopefully, we make your lives a little easier handling some stuff up there.”
