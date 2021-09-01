Fairfield Glade Police Department amped up its longstanding practice of community policing with an ice cream social and scam safety seminar series on Thursday, Aug. 26.
At the top of each hour for three hours, Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition treated attendees to scoops of sweet ice cream sundaes for the ice cream social, AARP offered information packets and free items for attendees, and the cherry on top was the presentation on scam safety precautions by FGPD Chief Michael Williams and his guest speakers, computer expert Larry Carlin and Medicare volunteer counselor and Neighborhood Watch Coalition board chair Evelyn Kornreich to advise on types of scams and how to avoid them.
“We want to protect you and Fairfield Glade,” Williams said as he began his portion of the presentation for the Elder Justice Initiative seminar on elder financial abuse.
Williams said FGPD reports in 2019 accounted for scams costing residents about $300,000. That was just for those actually reported. Statistically, only 1 of every 44 cases of scam loss is reported.
Seniors with cognitive decline are more likely to be targeted and suffer greater economic loss.
By 2030, it is estimated that Cumberland County would be among the few Tennessee counties with a 40% senior population of residents 65 and older.
Scams are run through every course of communication, including mail, phone, computers, TV, radio, and even in-person.
He added that no legitimate business with ethics and morals would knock on your door and solicit your business and offer to do repairs.
It is also illegal to require payment for processing or otherwise to receive a prize you have “won.”
The police chief noted the IRS will never, ever call you on the phone — and gift cards are not a legitimate form of payment and those scams fund terrorism.
He urged residents to be diligent when hiring people to work in and around their home, be it landscapers or medical providers.
“Do your research,” Williams advised. “Trust but verify.”
He delivered an anecdote about an incident in Fairfield Glade in which a search warrant for a housekeeper had resulted in the confiscation of a Rolodex with house keys and garage codes for more than 20 homes in Fairfield Glade, as well as guns, knives and drugs.
“That’s my theme: just be careful,” he said.
As a career computer software developer and cyber expert, Carlin gave his presentation on computer scam safety, challenging attendees to take the CARE tactic when it came to cyber security: C is for cautious and careful; A is for ask for advice; R is for resist the temptation to click on links in unsolicited emails; and E is for exit and evaluate.
There are a lot of computer scams in which emails look like they are a harmless message from a friend or family member, inviting the recipient to open a link. Don’t open it.
“They’re after your money,” Carlin said, whose goal was for attendees to learn at least one way for them to protect themselves from cyber scams.
Kornreich presented on Medicare fraud scams and armed attendees with the 4-R’s: record, review, report and remember.
Record important conversation times, dates, appointments and other pertinent information with Medicare representatives. Review each Medicare summary notice to make sure the summary notes the same events as your record. Report to Medicare Patrol any discrepancies that do not match your record and summary reviews. Remember not to share any information with anybody ever, except those providing the necessary services.
“I tell everyone to think of your Medicare card number like a credit card number,” she said. “Don’t give it out to anyone.”
She further advised that if you suspect that you are a victim of Medicare identity theft to report it immediately for Medicare to issue a new card with a new number.
Safety Day is set for Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m on The Square at Peavine Rd and Stonehenge Dr.
Document shredding will be offered with a two-box limit, as well as Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Take Back to dispose of unused and expired prescription medications properly, and Dave Kirk specialists to size up drivers to their vehicles with CarFit checks.
Vendor booths will also be there with information and promotional items for attendees about their safety resources and services, including Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition, AirMed, FGPD, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, ServePro, and Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.