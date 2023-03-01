Fairfield Glade officers Stephen Garrett and Jamie Wyatt are the recipients of the department’s Life Saver Awards.
The pair was dispatched on a welfare check to a community residence on Jan. 23.
A welfare check is a common call of service when law enforcement officials respond to a request to check on the safety and well-being of a person. When conducting a welfare check, it can often present more serious circumstances.
Upon their initial response, Garrett and Wyatt did not have enough reason to make forcible entry but had clear signs that something was not right.
Garrett and Wyatt were persistent in ensuring the resident’s well-being and were able to enter the residence, where they found the person unresponsive and suffering from a medical condition.
Officers began basic first aid to the resident until medical responders arrived.
The resident received medical attention that ultimately saved his life.
The resident may not have survived the medical episode without Garrett and Wyatt’s efforts and early intervention.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department applauds the officers’ rising to the call of duty for the safety and well-being of Fairfield Glade residents.
