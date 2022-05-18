The Fairfield Glade Police Department was recently awarded a grant through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for traffic-related safety initiatives. This grant includes $400 to be allocated to sponsor a reimbursement program for residents who successfully complete a safe driver online course.
The AARP Driver Safety course and the AAA Road Wise Driver course have been approved for the program.
Once participants complete either course, they will need to bring in their completion certificate, state ID and proof of purchase of the course. A check will then be sent to the participant to reimburse full amount paid for the course.
These courses are designed to help older drivers be better and safer under the wheel.
In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course; individuals should check with their insurance representative to see if discounts apply.
The courses teach motorists important facts about the effects of medication on driving, safer and better driving techniques, age-related physical changes and how to adjust driving to compensate, and proper use of safety belts, air bags, anti-lock brakes and new technology found in cars today.
This program is first-come, first-served until the granted limit is met.
The cost of the course will vary depending on if the participant is a member of the organization they choose and other online specials they may have.
Visit aarpdriversafety.org to sign up for the AARP course; the AAA course registration is at tinyurl.com/aaaroadwise/.
