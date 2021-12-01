Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Detective James Dagley and his family lost their Wartburg, TN, home to a fire on Thanksgiving Day.
FGPD personnel were saddened to see their colleague’s home was destroyed. The department is rallying in support of Dagley and his family.
Dagley was reportedly returning to his home after his shift with Fairfield Glade Police Department when he was notified his home was on fire.
Thankfully, his fiancé, Delilah, and 2-year-old daughter were not at home at the time.
Dagley said he was “thankful that no one was home at the time and very appreciative of all the first responders in Morgan County that responded to the scene.”
After looking at the home, FGPD Chief Michael Williams said, “There doesn’t look like there is much that can be saved, and the home is almost a total loss.”
Unfortunately, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Pemberton confirmed that the family did lose their family pets in the fire.
Williams advised there is a donation account that has been set up at First National Bank of Tennessee to assist the family.
Those who would like to assist the Dagley family may drop off a monetary donation to any First National Bank of Tennessee branch.
Items may be dropped off at Fairfield Glade Police Department headquarters, 5160 Peavine Rd.
