The Fairfield Glade Police Department has been granted its award of initial accreditation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
This is the first accreditation award for the department. They were awarded this achievement during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Franklin, TN, on Sept. 29.
“We are very proud of the hard work of our staff and community leaders who supported our department,” said Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams.
“This brings another level of professionalism and assurance to those we serve.”
To achieve accreditation with TLEA, the Fairfield Glade Police Department voluntarily submitted to a four-year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness utilizing 164 law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment.
The standards evaluate an agency’s policies which address a variety of areas including organizational, operational and budget management practices.
The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout the state.
Williams said the TLEA program is a valuable and cost-effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department successfully accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measured their professionalism, organizational, and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures.
“The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Fairfield Glade Police Department, its staff and community leaders,” said TACP President Mark Yother.
The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations.
This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive polices that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities.
The TLEA accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures that conceptually sound and operationally effective. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work from the agency head, agency personnel and community leaders to meet the standards prescribed by the program.
