No need to head to the malls or big box stores to take advantage of Thanksgiving Day weekend shopping. Plan to get your Christmas shopping started at the annual Fairfield Glade Christmas Craft Show, beginning Friday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continuing on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grab some friends and head to the Fairfield Glade Conference Center and find some amazing hand-crafted gifts for you and your family members. There will be over 50 holiday crafters selling handmade quilts, leather purses, Christmas wreaths and florals, wood turned bowls, honey bee wax goodies, lotions, hand creams, candles, jewelry and much more.
Lunch items of soup and sandwiches will be available for purchase during the craft show. They appreciate their community partner, Cumberland Medical Center/Covenant Health, for helping make these events so successful.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, Santa will be having breakfast with everyone at Legends. Breakfast with Santa will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. and will include fresh cut fruit, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits/gravy, French toast with maple syrup, pancakes with maple syrup, breakfast pizza, coffee and juice.
The cost for this event is $11 for adults, $6 for kids 4-12 and children under the age of three eat free. Reservations are required for this event, so please call ahead at 931-484-3706. Don’t forget to bring a camera to take photos with Santa. Toys will also be collected the day of this event to donate to a local charity.
The Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center is at 128 Stonehenge Dr. Its phone number is 484-3722.
Legends Restaurant is at 433 Lakeview Dr. The reservation phone number is 484-3706.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.