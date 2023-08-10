Armed with paddles, clad in stylish outfits and wearing seriously athletic shoes, they gathered on the courts at Fairfield Glade’s Racquet Center July 28-30.
Tags on their equipment bags read like a map of the U.S.: Texas, Utah, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and beyond.
Over three days, they battled to decide the best picklers among them in this USAPA sectioned tournament. In all, 339 matches were played in double-elimination, skill/age play in singles, skinny singles (co-ed), doubles and mixed doubles brackets.
Medals and a year’s worth of bragging rights were awarded winners in each bracket. A total of 252 participants competed. Play was conducted both indoors and outdoors under clear, blue skies at Fairfield Glade Resort.
Although play was as serious as pickleball can get, the cheers, laughter and applause that filled the warm air made it clear it was all done for fun by those who have discovered the country’s fastest growing sport.
The number of people playing pickleball grew by 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
Fairfield Glade boasts eight outside and four indoor pickleball courts in its world-class Racquet Center.
The center offers both individual and group pickleball lessons.
Observation areas are available for those who have an interest and would like to observe pickleball matches in action. Call the Racquet Center at 931-484-3758 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.