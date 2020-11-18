The 11th Annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle was a huge success thanks to our generous corporate sponsors, patron prize donors, and ticket purchasers.
This year, the following agencies received donations: House of Hope, Kids on the Rise, United Fund, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department, Avalon Center, and Phoenix School.
Corporate sponsors were Zurich Homes and Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, M.D. The following were patron prize donors: Balou’s Furniture Gallery, Express Automotive, A-1 Auto Repair, Express Lunch, First National Bank of Tennessee, Crossville Myofacial Massage Cacey Hair Stylist, East Tennessee Ford, Collage Boutique, Bull & Thistle Restaurant, Lake Dartmoor Marina, Hair Diva’s, Christy’s Pub Grub, Vegas Steak House, St. George Marina, Nails by Lori, East Tennessee Dodge, Dorchester Golf Club, Brass Lantern, Joan Radcliffe, Golf Capital of Tennessee, Stonehenge Golf Club, and Landscape Solutions.
Tickets for the 2021 Reverse Raffle will be on sale beginning in May 2021, and the drawing will be held on Aug. 12, live at the Community Conference Center.
