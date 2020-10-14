The 11th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle was another great success, with 500 tickets sold, four major prizes and numerous patron prizes.
This year, in adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, the drawing was conducted electronically Sept. 10, with the results posted at e-club-house.org/sites/fairfield_glade.
The drawing was conducted by ten Lions, with Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Bobby Smith as an independent observer.
The net proceeds were more than $16,000. The Fairfield Glade Lions Club takes great pride in sharing all of the net proceeds with charitable causes, most of which are community agencies in Cumberland County.
The $6,000 grand prize winner is Marvin Anderson. The second-place $3,000 winner is Sarah and Dennis Ginko. The third-place $1,000 winner is Josephine and Gary Cassidy, and fourth place, a 70-inch LG HDTV, was won by Charles Lusso.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club expresses sincere thanks to corporate sponsors Zurich Homes and Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, M.D
In addition, great appreciation is expressed to patron prize donors BaLou’s Furniture Gallery, Express Automotive, A-1 Auto Repair, Express Lunch, First National Bank of Tennessee, Crossville Myofacial Massage, Cacey Hair Stylist, East Tennessee Ford, Collage Boutique, Bull & Thistle Restaurant, Lake Dartmoor Marina, Hair Diva’s, Christy’s Pub Grub, Vegas Steak House, St. George Marina, Nails by Lori, East Tennessee Dodge, Dorchester Golf Club, Brass Lantern, Joan Radcliffe, Golf Capital of Tennessee, Stonehenge Golf Club and Landscape Solutions.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Reverse Raffle is a huge success thanks to the generous support of ticket purchasers. Tickets for the 2021 Reverse Raffle will be on sale beginning in May 2021, with the drawing to be the following August live at the Community Conference Center.
