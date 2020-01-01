The 2019 end-of-the-year report for the Fairfield Glade Library can be summed up in few words: it was a great year!
Library improvements included new carpeting, laminating machine and file cabinet. Over 100 new publications were purchased and added to the inventory, including both regular and large print editions. The check-out book rate for the year was 15,896 (1,000 more than last year), a successful book sale event was held and the 25 dedicated volunteers successfully entered 1,250 non-fiction books into the new data base and prepared them for checkout.
In 2020, the classic book section will be prepared for checkout and entered into the data base as well. The library will be planning a post-holiday book sale event and the library rooms will receive new paint. There will be another wonderful year ahead!
And how about those reading diaries for the new year? This is the perfect time to update personal reading diaries containing “books read” and “books hoping to read.” Diary goals could include completion of a book series by a favorite author, trying out a new publication by an unfamiliar author or being totally dedicated to reading a promised-but-never-read non-fiction or classic.
Don’t have a diary? Here’s the seasonal recipe: spring for a new small notebook, fall into the habit of visiting the library, happily read through the winter, and check off some of those goals before summer arrives.
During his address at the opening of Eton Library in 1833, Sir John Herschel said, “Give a man a taste for reading (and the means of gratifying it) and you can hardly fail to make him a happy man. You place him in contact with the best society in every period of history, with the wisest and wittiest, the tenderest and bravest who have adorned humanity. You make him a denizen of all nations, a contemporary of all ages.”
Happy New Year and happy reading from the FG Library volunteers.
