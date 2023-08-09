You may see dumpsters and trucks and hear construction noise at the Fairfield Glade Library building over the next few weeks.
The plan is to tear down the deck and remove the stucco; however, due to weather conditions, the demo will be sporadic.
If you have a meeting or event planned please be advised that you may hear loud construction noises during this time.
Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.