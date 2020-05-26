More than just books, the Fairfield Glade Library is now open!
What if there were a place where you could pick up a puzzle and keep it until you finish it? How about a place to borrow audio books for that long road trip? Do you need a different movie to watch? Have you always wanted to read The Scarlet Letter or Huckleberry Finn? Are you looking for a “Trivial Pursuit” game to borrow for game night? Are the grandkids coming? Check out our selections for children and youth. Are you looking for large print books to make it easier to read? Do you have a passion for the history of the Civil War? Are you interested in the history of Tennessee, Crossville or Cumberland County? Do you need a book for your book club? Are you wanting a paperback or five to take on that trip? Do you like to own your books?
If your answer to any of these questions is, “Yes,” you need to get into the Fairfield Glade Library and check it out. The volunteers will gladly give you a tour and explain where to find what you need.
They may ask to verify your contact information in order to keep their records up to date, but no library card is needed. To check out books you will need to be a resident, however, all non-book services are available to our time share and golfing guests. Note: for these guests the library does have many books available to purchase at a low price.
They also accept donations of books, paperbacks and jigsaw puzzles. The library is primarily a donation library. Donated books should be in good shape and published no earlier than 2010 as their space is limited. Puzzles and games should include all the pieces and the pieces should be in a plastic bag to avoid losing them.
By the way, overdue donations are only a nickel per day per book. They use those collections to buy current books and keep the library’s collection fresh. Your donations are greatly appreciated. They appreciate their patrons and would like for you to be one as well.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is a convenient drop box for your book returns and donations just outside the doors. (This is our only return box.)
Fairfield Glade Library is not affiliated with the Art Circle Public Library. As the library reopens, you will see some changes. There will be one door to enter and another door to exit. Volunteers will sanitize the surfaces every hour. They will be wearing masks and gloves. When you check out, the volunteer will write your name on the card. Returned books and puzzles will not be shelved for at least 48 hours and the outside of the books will be sanitized.
FG Library volunteers look forward to seeing you all again and hopefully some new residents will visit. You can find the library in the Multipurpose Building on Lakeview Dr. next to the Art Guild and mini golf. The FG Library is entirely volunteer operated and more volunteers are always welcomed. Please drop in or call 931-484-3728 if you are interested.
