The monthly Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will meet on June 2 at the Center at Fairfield Glade.
Online reservations can be made from 8 a.m. Monday, May 24, until 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, through the “Monthly Luncheon” tab on the club’s website, www.ffgladiesclub.org. Phone reservations are allowed Monday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call the reservations phone number (805-218-0275) and leave a message. Attendance will be limited to 150 people.
Cancellations must be made by noon Friday, May 28, to avoid financial responsibility for your meal.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. on June 2 to allow for registration and social hour. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served following the meeting.
The menu options are quiche lorraine on bed of spring greens, fruit kabob, tomato wedges and cinnamon rolls. A hearty vegan option of sautéed mushroom, spinach and cauliflower hash, fruit kabob, tomato wedges, and a vegan brownie is also available for those who prefer a healthier choice. The cost will be $19. Please make checks payable to FFG Ladies Club.
Our guest speaker will be Ken Flierl, president of the FGCC Board of Directors, speaking about current projects in the Glade and future ideas.
We will have some very attractive baskets to auction off, full of many different things. Most will be by silent auction and some by live auction! And we will be honoring past presidents of the FFG Ladies Club at this meeting.
Cumberland County Rescue Squad is the service project for June. Cash or check donations will be appreciated. Please make checks out to FFG Ladies Club and mark Rescue Squad on the memo line. The service committee will be at the door to receive your donations. We will also be collecting travel-sized toiletries, Box Tops for Education, and old cell phones. We are very thankful and encouraged by our members’ willingness to continue to support our service projects.
Look for travel options at the trip information table. The travel committee always has exceptional and diverse opportunities for us.
Membership forms will be available at this meeting for women who have not had an opportunity to join this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.