On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will hold their monthly luncheon.
The doors open at 10 a.m., with the meeting starting at 11 at The Center in Fairfield Glade.
Jo Kettler will provide holiday entertainment.
Online reservations will be accepted at https://www.ffgladiesclub.com/monthly-luncheon from 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Call 931-200-9749 for phone reservations. Phone reservations will be allowed on Monday, Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Reservations must be canceled by Friday, Nov. 26, by 10 a.m. To cancel luncheon reservations, email ffgreservations@gmail.com or call 931-200-9749.
Reservations are made on a first come, first serve basis, maximum eight people per table.
Lunch is $16. The menu will be pork tenderloin with cranberry glaze on bed of pecan wild rice, vegetable medley, corn muffin and sticky toffee pudding with caramel sauce.
Vegan options include eggplant Parmesan with marinara.
The vegan meal is only available upon request while making reservations.
For the sake of expediency, checks or exact change are preferred. Checks should be made payable to FGLC.
The December Service Project is the House of Hope Angel Tree.
Those who missed picking up an Angel Tree tag and still wish to participate should contact Sheila Thomas at sthomas524@gmail.com or 303-908-8189. She will respond with an Angel Tree tag containing a child’s gender, size and clothing needs.
In November, members chose an angel with a child’s name and specified sizes of socks, pajamas and underwear.
Here are a couple of pointers: all gifts should be unwrapped; inexpensive toys are accepted; turn in receipts separate from gifts to the Service Committee.
For those able to attend the December luncheon but still want to provide for a child in need at Christmas should purchase their Angel Tree gifts and drop them off at Thomas’ house.
Her address is in the Fair-field Glade Ladies Club directory.
Remember the silent auction in February and fashion show by Chico’s in April.
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that meets monthly from September-June. It promotes friendship and fellowship for adult female property owners or residents of Fairfield Glade.
Annual dues are $50 and payable upon joining the club. Dues for the current fiscal year must be paid no later than the September meeting to be included in the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club Yearbook.
Paid members have the privilege of obtaining an early reservation for all Ladies Club trips. New trips are introduced at monthly meetings and online, and reservations are accepted from members whose dues are current.
The Club’s mission is to provide scholarships to area students and assistance to community non-profit organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.