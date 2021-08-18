The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s first meeting of the season Sept. 1 will be a celebration of the group’s 50 years supporting charities and activities in Cumberland County.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the meeting starting at 11 in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
This meeting’s service project is school supplies for Cumberland County Schools.
All are welcome to bring any school supplies they wish to donate.
Reservations online and by phone at 931-200-9749 will be accepted from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The meeting’s meal is $16 each. The menu will be chicken salad on a bed of assorted greens with fruit kabobs, pasta salad and freshly baked yeast rolls.
A vegan meal option is available by request.
Dessert is a birthday surprise.
The Center’s requirements for seating per table is unknown at the time of this writing. Members are asked to watch for an e-blast from the webmaster closer to the reservation dates for those details. Organizers will do their best to honor seating requests.
Members look forward to getting back to normal and having fun, fellowship and support of area charities.
