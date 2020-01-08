Quilts, quilts and more quilts! Have we got your attention yet?
The Fairfield Ladies Club has planned a trip Oct. 12-17 that will definitely appeal to all women quilters and those who aspire to be one. Prepare for six days of visiting various quilt shops with a little local history mixed in. You do not need to be a member to take advantage of this wonderful trip.
Day one, travel to The Quilted Fox Quilt Shop in Missouri, which has more than 6,000 fabric bolts along with fabric from such faraway places as Asia, Australia and Africa. Of course, we cannot forget our beloved batiks from Indonesia. There are plenty of those incredible designs to choose from.
Day two takes the group to see the boyhood home and Museum of Mark Twain and then it's on to the Hickory Sticks Quilt Store, which offers quilting fabrics, hand-dyed woolens, batiks and flannels. A wonderful line of fabrics to add to your stash for your next project.
Put on your favorite walking shoes on day three for a shop hop to 12 quilt stores. Afterwards you will be treated to The Missouri Star Quilt Company's Warehouse Tour. In the afternoon a trunk show, given by Jenny Doan, will inspire you to create more beautiful quilts.
The group travels to Chillicothe on day four to tour the Grand River Historical Museum. A picnic lunch will take place at the Grindstone Valley Winery. Then it's on to a tour of the J.C. Penney Museum and Boyhood Home.
Day five will be a travel day with a stop for lunch and dinner and a stay at the Holiday Inn Express in Paducah, KY. The next day, the group will be stopping at the Jefferson Street Studio and Hancocks of Paducah, another favorite of many quilters. The last stop before boarding the bus for home is the Purple Toad Winery.
The trip includes five nights lodging in three hotels, deluxe motorcoach transportation, attractions, 12 meals (five breakfasts, four lunches, three dinners), luggage handling for one piece of luggage not to exceed 40 pounds, gratuities for the motorcoach driver, local guides and club equity.
For more information, consult the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club website (ffgladiesclub.org) and go to the Travel Page. There you will find pricing, reservation information and a more detailed daily itinerary along with procedures and policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.