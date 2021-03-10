A group from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has served lunch twice each month at the The Bread of Life Mission for many years.
The Bread of Life Mission provides free of charge shelter for displaced families and individuals.
In addition, it provides Christian services, counseling, rehabilitation, emergency food assistance, free medical, clothing and much more.
See breadofliferescue.org for more information.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a not-for-profit philanthropic organization. All Fairfield Glade women are welcome to join them.
Watch for upcoming announcements regarding meetings and events. See ffgladiesclub.org for more information.
