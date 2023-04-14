The annual fashion show is one of the major fundraiser for the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
Its mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.