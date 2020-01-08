As many Cumberland County residents are aware, Fairfield Glade Ladies Club supports a multitude of community 501(c)(3) organizations.
The annual amount collected and distributed varies each year, and is dependent on multiple factors.
The club is unveiling a new accountable method of selecting nonprofits to make the list for available funds.
This process includes the completion of a formal Request for Grant document, which will need to be submitted via U.S. mail. All applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. March 31 in the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club mailbox.
Hand-delivered or electronic submissions will not be accepted; all applications must be mailed through the U.S. postal system.
The grant cycle began at 8 a.m. Jan. 1. Access to the application document is available at by visiting the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club website, www.ffgladiesclub.org. Look for “Grants” and click the “2020 Grant Guidelines” image to download Grants Guidelines and Grant Time Line.
Print and complete the application following the list of instructions.
Grants will be awarded to a variety of nonprofit charitable organizations in Cumberland County serving a wide range of causes, including, but not limited to, scholarships, community needs, military veterans, seniors, youth and adults.
Funds are distributed in June 2020.
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) organization of women who serve Cumberland County communities, providing educational and charitable giving, direct community service, and social opportunities for its members.
