On June 15, the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club board met at picturesque St. George Marina. A box lunch was served and social distancing was observed. The highlight of the meeting was the installation of the 2020-’22 officers conducted by Viva Bosland who presented the new officers with handcrafted roses.
The following officers were installed: President Sally Cooney, President-elect Becky Price, First Vice President (in absentia) Louise Goodman, Second Vice President Lin Marten, Recording Secretary Carolyn Champagne, Corresponding Secretary Gin Genetempo, Treasurer Adrianne Salmond and Assistant Treasurer Vicki Kapp.
Dues of $25 are now payable for 2020-’21 year and checks to FGLC may be sent to:
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club
Village Green Mall
P.O. Box 2004
Fairfield Glade, TN 38558-2004
If you are a new member or if you have changed your address or phone number since the last yearbook, please print an application for membership from Fairfield Glade Ladies Club website and include it with your check so that you can be in our next yearbook.
The Ladies Club is hopeful that September will find them once again meeting and sharing food and fellowship with each other.
