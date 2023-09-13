Abby Julian felt convicted to set aside a time during which Fairfield Glade first responders, along with active military and veterans, be recognized and honored. This would be planned annually around national Day of Remembrance and Service remembering the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It was something I wanted to see done,” Julian, Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Center and events manager, told the large gathering Monday at The Grove amphitheater.
She announced not only was this year’s observance closing out the concert season at The Grove, the second Monday of September would become the date for an annual recognition of local heroes in conjunction with Sept. 11, 2001.
The Salute to Heroes was washed in red, white and blue and featured everything American from girl scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance to recognition of Fairfield Glade firefighters, police and local military veterans.
Melissa Ellis and her music group led the gathering in singing of the Star Spangled Banner. She later sang a second song.
After the Salute to Heroes, Ellis was featured in the last Mirror Lake Blast concert of the season.
Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Chaplain Clyde Angel cloaked responders in prayer, and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Sheriff Casey Cox spoke of their remembrances of Sept. 11, 2001.
Both Cox and Foster saluted the first responders on that day and the local volunteers who perform tasks many choose not to do unquestionably.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Kate Self echoed those thoughts and provided the crowd with progress on the Memorial Park being built with private donations adjacent to Robin Hood Park.
Progress can be seen, Self said, and soon sponsor bricks will start being laid.
The park is being designed with honor and tribute to all first responders and veterans.
The Fairfield Glade observance and thousands held across the nation not only paid tribute to the heroes on 9/11, both fallen and survivors, but is designed to ensure the country never forgets.
Nearly 3,000 people, including a number of firefighters and law enforcement personnel, were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, after four planes were hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists.
Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York. A third was flown into the Pentagon in Washington, DC.
The fourth plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, PA, when passengers fought back against the hijackers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.