The trash pickup for Thursday, Dec. 24, will be Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Trash pickup for Friday, Dec. 25, will be Monday, Dec. 28.
Trash pickup for Friday, Jan. 1, will be on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Bonnie N. Miller, 77, was born on June 18, 1943, to Thomas Howard and Della Marie Brewster Puckett in Morgan County, TN. She passed away on Dec. 14, 2020, in Crossville. She is survived by her children, Chrissie Wylie (Don) of Crossville, Jason Miller (Alice) of Midtown and Robert Miller (Ta…
Dewey Franklin Lane, 71, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1949, in Crossville, son of the late Joseph Franklin Lane and Ruby (Phillips) Lane. Dewey worked as a laborer and will be missed by his family and friends. Dewey is s…
Anna Doris Crabtree, 76, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Uplands Village Wellness Center in Pleasant Hill. She was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Overton County, daughter of the late Arlis Holman and Anna Lee (Kilpatrick) Holman. Anna was a hairdresser and was a member of the …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.