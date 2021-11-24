Trash pickup
Trash pickup for Thursday, Nov. 25, will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and trash pickup for Friday, Nov. 26, will be on Monday, Nov. 29.
FGCC Administration Offices
The Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices will be closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 25-26.
Fairfield Glade Police Department
The administrative offices for Fairfield Glade Police Department will be closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 25-26.
The Center at Fairfield Glade
The Center at Fairfield Glade will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Racquet Center
The Racquet Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Golf
The only golf at Fairfield Glade on Thanksgiving Day will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Druid Hills. Call Central Tee Times at 931-484-3729 to sign up.
Leaf Dump
The Leaf Dump will be closed Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The only days it will be open Thanksgiving week are Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 23-24.
Fairfield Glade Post Office
The Fairfield Glade Post Office will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving holiday
