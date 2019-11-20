On Friday, Nov. 22, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will celebrate the end of the fall hiking season with a pot-luck lunch at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center on Stonehenge Dr. after the morning hike. The hike will be no more than three miles on a Fairfield Glade trail. Bring water to enjoy on the hike.
All Tuesday and Friday morning hikers and spouses are invited to the hike and/or the potluck lunch. The lunch will be in the classroom that is to the right of the gym from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring either a main dish to share or dessert, and for yourself a drink, and if you want, BYOB. Paper products will be provided. Back by popular demand will be a 50/50 drawing to help defray costs.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed and departure will be 8 a.m. sharp. They will return to the parking lot by 10 a.m. in plenty of time for the potluck lunch and the end-of-the-season celebration.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hiking footwear and poles are recommended. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
For more information, please call one of the hike leader Linda Barclay at 931-456-2857 or Bob Obohoski at 931-456- 4282.
