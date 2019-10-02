On Friday, Oct. 4, the group will travel about 60 miles to the Big South Fork to hike the Honey Creek Loop Trail. This trail has some of the most beautiful and rugged terrain in the Big South Fork NRRA.
The trail is 5.6 miles, but the hiking is slow and the going is difficult. The trail requires hikers to cross creeks and, at times, travel in the creek bed itself. Climbing over and around boulders may require using hands and knees, and depending on weather conditions, these sections could be wet and slippery. Extreme caution is required in these sections, and we will allow at least five hours to complete the hike.
This hike is rated difficult due to the rocky terrain, creek crossings and length. Hiking boots and poles are a must. Make sure you are fit enough for the hike. Bring sufficient water, snacks and a lunch to eat on the trail.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Due to construction in our usual meeting place, we will gather in the gravel lot in front of the Racquet Center between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed, information about the hike will be distributed and departure for the trail head will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $5. The expected return time to FG is about 4:30 p.m.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk and participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
A sign-up sheet for the hike will be posted in the Village Mall on the bulletin board across from the post office the week of the hike. This information is useful so that enough copies of material can be made for the group and hikers can be contacted in the event of a change in the hike. For more information, contact the hike leader, Bob Obohoski, at 931-456-4282.
