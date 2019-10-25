On Friday, Oct. 25, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will hike a 4.5-mile moderate-plus hike to Pogue Creek Canyon.
The first mile will be to the Pogue Creek Overlook for a breathtaking view. The trail then descends below the plateau escarpment into the canyon for an additional three miles. Along the way will be towering sandstone bluffs, arches and a beach.
The trail is steep and rocky in places with several ladders and bridges as well as stream crossings. At the end of the hike will be a two-mile car shuttle back to the parking lot.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed and departure to the trailhead will be 8 a.m. Reimbursement for drivers for the 120-mile round trip is $5. Expected time of return is 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
Hiking boots and poles are recommended. Pack water, snacks and a lunch to eat along the trail.
For more information, please call the hike leader Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282. If interested in a hike within Fairfield Glade, a group meets and departs at 9 a.m. from the four-way stop every Tuesday and returns before lunch.
