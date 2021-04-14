Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 62 miles to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area to hike Rock Creek Loop April 16.
This moderate seven-mile trail starts at Hattie Blevens Cemetery and follows Rock Creek, which is a tributary of the Big South Fork River, and onto Coffee Trail.
There are a variety of things to see along the trail such as wild flowers, flat sandstone shelves, huge boulders surrounding deep pools, Hemlock and Birch Trees and some of the largest timbers in the area. On this hike are narrow trails, some steep sections, steps and a bridge crossing. Hiking poles and footwear are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains as well as meeting new people is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Information about the hike will be distributed.
Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. If you want to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $6.
The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is approximately 4 p.m.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than five miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains are easy; hikes between five and eight miles with elevation gains of less than 1,500 feet are moderate; and hikes over eight miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous.
Hikers are asked to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
For more information, contact the hike leader, Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339.
