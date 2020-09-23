On Friday, Oct. 2, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel about 70 miles to Palmer, TN, to hike the Savage Day Loop rated easy to moderate. It was named for Samuel Savage, an early settler. Savage Creek travels over 30 footfalls, and Rattlesnake Point offers a long-distance view down Savage Gulf. There will be bluffs and stream crossings.
Samuel and Ellen Werner purchased 3,800 acres in the early 1920s, protecting and preserving the gulf forest, which became part of the state natural are in 1973. Approximately 500 acres were never logged, allowing the stand of hemlock, yellow poplar, oak, ash, basswood, beech, maple and hickory to be one of the largest old-growth remnants of the mixed mesophytic region of the Eastern deciduous forest. It has been designated as a National Natural Landmark.
What a treasure we have in Tennessee!
Sturdy hiking boots are recommended along with hiking poles to manage the stream crossings. Bring snacks, a lunch to eat at the bottom of Savage Falls, and plenty of water.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Walking on paved and even surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with natural obstructions and elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
Hikers will meet at the parking lot nearest to the four-way stop at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Departure will be promptly at 8 a.m. If you choose to ride with someone the amount of driver reimbursement for this trip is $5.
If you have questions regarding the hike please contact the hike leader, Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282.
