Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 60 miles north on Friday, April 8, to hike Slave Falls/Needle Arch in the Big South Fork.
There, hikers will see a slender 60-foot waterfall and a delicate 30-foot Pennsylvania sandstone arch formation.
On the way are rock shelters in which, according to stories, hid runaway slaves and thus the name Slave Falls.
The hike passes through a lovely hemlock-pine forest and then joins a clear, sandy bottomed creek which is the headwaters of Mill Creek that feeds Slave Falls.
This is an easy 4.1-mile loop hike. Bring a lunch to eat on the trail and water.
Hiking boots and poles are also recommended. Although the hike is rated as easy, it is well traveled and has many roots and rocks.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed.
Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8. Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $8. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 2 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information, or search gladetrails.com/hiking/ and scroll down to the “Friday Hikes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.