On Friday, March 13, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will hike in the Big South Fork on the John Litton Farm Loop Trail. This six-mile trek is rated moderate and is an example of a Cumberland Plateau Farmstead. Not only will they hike to this 1901 site to see a barn, house and small shelter but will also view a waterfall and a rock house along the way. Pack snacks, water and a lunch to eat at the farm. Wear hiking footwear, and bring poles and bug repellent.
Anyone interested in hiking can meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge across from the Wyndham Building. Arrive between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed and departure to the trailhead, which is 65 miles, will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement fee for drivers is $4. The approximate time of return to FG is 4 p.m.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
Friday morning hikes will be planned for the next 12 weeks weather permitting. Check the local Fairfield Glade Newspapers for details about the weekly scheduled hikes. For more information, contact the hike leader Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282.
