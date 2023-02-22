After being disbanded in September 2021, much to the surprise of its membership and even members of its board, Positively Glade reconvened on Feb. 17 with the same mission, albeit a slightly expanded vision.
“We need to bring this thing back,” said Bill Boothe, Positively Glade founding member and former president. “There is a purpose to Positively Glade.”
Positively Glade was formed by a group of Fairfield Glade residents dedicated to promoting the community in a positive light, welcoming new residents and guests and providing information, hosting events, providing a forum for open discussions on items of interest and supporting the community’s values to preserve its natural beauty, provide outstanding amenities and maintain a vibrant lifestyle for residents.
“The original history [of Positively Glade] really was to offset the negative image that was being presented about the community some years ago,” Boothe said. “We had an organization of some individuals who were filling the papers with letters to the editor that were very unflattering about the community. A group of residents that were not comfortable with that — feeling that wasn’t representing the reality of Fairfield Glade – we formed the group to put forth the positive aspects of the community, which are many.”
As original members of Positively Glade, Boothe and Monica Hysell led the inaugural 2023 meeting to garner interest and reboot the group. Fairfield Glade Community Club board members Greg Jones and Bruce Horn were in attendance.
“My desire is to influence and make positive change that best represents the entire community, not my personal interests,” said Hysell.
Boothe said he and Hysell felt encouraged to reconvene Positively Glade after several former members met and discussed issues pursuant to the community, its governance and whether there was a need.
“We believe that an outside group of Glade residents can advocate for the mission/vision to be accomplished, rather than just give it lip service,” Boothe said.
In addition to its original goal to provide community education, informative events and a forum for open discussion to pave a positive path into the Glade’s future, Positively Glade’s revision of its mission now includes being a positive influence on the community’s governance, and to serve as an independent member group to advocate for the community’s mission and vision and proactively pursue initiatives that will achieve those.
“One of the guiding principles of Positively Glade always was we need the members to drive the organization,” Boothe continued. “It’s one thing to just be positive. It’s another thing to work toward trying to have the community reach the mission and vision.”
Visit www.PositivelyGlade.com for more details about Positively Glade, upcoming meetings and events.
