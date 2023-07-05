Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition’s only annual fundraising event, a bake sale, will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (or whenever baked good sell out) Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Village Green Mall, 126 Stonehenge Dr.
As in prior years, the Coalition is seeking the help of Fairfield Glade neighbors to provide and purchase baked goods. A variety of baked goods will be needed, including breads, cakes, pies, treats, cookies, bars, or anything else donor bakers can imagine and bake.
Money collected from the bake sale will go to support many Fairfield Glade community events, including a scam seminar, two shredding days, Safety Day/Car Fit, Neighborhood Watch street signs and the Coalition’s appreciation breakfast.
Community bakers are asked to respond to this request no later than Friday, July 28. Those wishing to bake are asked to contact Mike Kapalin at pckrkap@yahoo.com or phone/text 602-317-3611.
Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition thanks the community for its support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.