Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, was the beginning of Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church as a mission church.
There were various donated meeting locations until the ground was broken on 5160 Peavine Rd. in July 1976.
In 1997, an educational building and auditorium addition was completed.
The church became an autonomous unit in July 1978.
Church leadership began looking for a new location due to widening construction on Peavine Rd., due to eminent domain, the church lost the kitchen and sanctuary.
Led by the leadership, the congregation purchased property on the hill behind Food City. On Aug. 26, the church had its first service in the new building across the street from the original structure.
(The former location on Peavine is now Fairfield Glade Community Club property occupied by the Police Department.)
The church has continued gathering throughout the 50 years, except for snowstorms and two months during the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May 2020.
To celebrate this 50-year milestone, everyone will gather in the sanctuary Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. with a concert by the Glorylanders Quartet from Cookeville.
There will be a time for sharing memories.
Former members and friends are invited to attend and share their experiences, memories and blessings of Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church.
Following the celebration service, there will be a potluck in the fellowship hall. Contact the church office at 931-484-6927 for details or questions.
Sunday services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m., with a 6 p.m. Bible study.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday is an “all in” family evening, including an AWANA program for children, as well as youth and adult Bible studies.
Visit www.onhisrock.org for additional information on the church’s staff and ministries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.