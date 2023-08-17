Awana Clubs for kids in grades K-6 have been offered at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church since 2014.
This year, the Bible-centered program will extend to grades 7-12.
Each week, a light meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. From 6-7:30, age-appropriate music, games, Bible teaching and memorization, uniforms and awards are all part of the evening’s activities.
Preregistration can be completed on the church website, onhisrock.org.
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church is at 130 Towne Centre Way.
Transportation may be available; call the church at 931-484-6927 or LuAnn Klein at 847-513-4295 for further information.
