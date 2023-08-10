All area women are invited to Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church’s unique Refreshed and Renewed Retreat Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23.
It’s an opportunity to regroup and get Refreshed and Renewed after the past two or three years.
Friday’s schedule is 4:30-8 p.m. beginning with dinner. Speaker Sandy Payton and special music will follow.
Saturday will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m.
Payton has traveled the world telling her story through singing a heart-changing song, playing a B-3 organ, or just sitting down to the piano and sharing her heart.
Her passion for the past 30 years was directing the renowned Glen Haven Celebration Choir, doing musicals, and working with churches of every size, bringing them exciting new music and teaching them how to minister it to others.
Another ministry dear to her Payton’s heart is Good Samaritan Missions, with which she visits Honduras periodically to sing and love the people.
Musical artists she has accompanied include Mahalia Jackson, Mark Lowery, Greater Vision and Doris Akers. But she said her greatest thrill comes from speaking or singing into the heart of one who needs that message of hope.
In the past three years, Payton’s life and ministry have taken a new direction.
She has recently been traveling the country playing organ on the Hymn Sing Tour with Gerald Wolfe and many of the top gospel artists in the country.
She faithfully and consistently challenges and encourages others in the ministry.
Payton said her most important desire is to see men and women of all ages come to know Christ, becoming what God created them to be.
Theresa Barton, a musician from Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, will be singing during this retreat.
The $25 registration fee includes meals and materials. Make checks payable to Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, 130 Towne Centre Way, Crossville, TN 38571.
Area women are asked to prepare their hearts to be challenged, inspired and encouraged as they join together in Worship of Christ.
Deadline for registration is Sept. 1.
Contact Linda York at 731-363-1959 or the church office at 931-484-6927 for more information.
