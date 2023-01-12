Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church releases its 2023 gospel concert schedule.
All concerts will be at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church at 130 Towne Centre Way.
Jan. 29 | Legacy Five
Year after year, Legacy Five is recognized as one of gospel music’s favorite gospel groups.
The Southern Gospel Music Association honored Legacy Five with Recording of the Year, and they were the 2020 Dove Award Recipient for their album “Pure Love.”
They have appeared as regulars at Dr. David Jeremiah’s Shadow Mountain Community Church, and videotaping with the Gaither and Friends Homecoming series.
April 30 | The Booth Brothers
Collectively and individually, the Booth Brothers have been recognized as one of the finest in gospel music for decades.
Masterfully weaving together music and entertainment, inspiring songs, uplifting humor, encouragement and restoration, audiences leave a Booth Brothers event with hearts and mind refreshed.
Throughout the years listeners and peers alike have recognized the Booth Brothers with an array of accolades, including Grammy nominations, Dove Awards and Singing News Fan Awards, topping the charts.
July 30 | The Whisnants
In 1970 the family began singing in the Appalachian foothills of North Carolina, the voices of children blended with the parents and became known as the John Whisnant Family.
As the family matured change began in 1986 when they were to sing with another family.
It was through this change that Jeff met Susan Dry, and they were married. In 1986, Jeff’s parents retired from the road, passing the leadership to Jeff and Susan. The current lineup is Jeff, Susan, their sons Austin and Ethan and Aaron Hise joined the group; the name was shortened to The Whisnants.
Austin and Ethan have been inseparable from their parent’s calling from birth. In 2009 they released their first CD together titled “Forever Brothers.”
Oct. 29 | The Kramers
Since their beginning in gospel music ministry, The Kramers have maintained a high quality of musical excellence and unquenchable passion to see people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior.
The Kramers were nominated as 2020 New Artist of the Year as part of Singing News Fan Awards. The audience can expect a variety of musical styles featuring beautiful family harmonies and skilled accompanying instrumentation. Top this all off with a time of personal testimony, many walk away greatly impacted by the gospel.
Each concert will have open seating with no ticket sales. Doors open at 3 p.m. A love offering will be received. Call Ruth Ann at 619-322-6573 for more information.
Sunday services at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Services are livestreamed. Additional information on activities and Bible studies is available at www.onhisrock.org or 931-484-6927.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.