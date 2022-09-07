Fairfield Glade Fire Department personnel underwent another round of training in August.
The first exercise took place at Station 1 with the dedicated staff receiving ongoing training in the use and maintenance of self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, equipment.
This is one of the firefighter’s most important pieces of equipment. The SCBA is the foundational tool that provides the greatest amount of airway protection from toxic gas and harmful particulates resulting from a fire.
It’s essential for modern firefighting and today’s complex fire grounds.
In addition to providing air to the firefighter, these devices also include alarm technology that notifies others when a firefighter is not moving. No motion is the first sign of a firefighter in trouble.
Instructor and veteran firefighter Kurt Wehrmann took FGFD members through all aspects of the equipment, from assembly and maintenance through donning and doffing.
The second phase of training took place the following Saturday at a vacant house used for training purposes.
With a smoke machine, officers flooded the structure with smoke, replicating the environment of a real fire. Smoking makes visibility inside the structure impossible.
With the dense smoke in place, two-man teams then entered the house and performed a maneuver known as “right-hand search.”
The primary search is the most critical and potentially the most dangerous task that is performed on the fire ground.
The primary search’s first and most important factor is completing the mission objective of locating victims and hopefully the seat of the fire.
The search is performed while crawling through the structure and using the right hand to identify obstacles and to also identify victims who may still be inside.
To provide the highest level of safety for the responders, both firefighters in the two-man team are in constant physical contact while conducting the search.
By continually refreshing and practicing our techniques and maintaining expertise with the equipment, firefighters can continue to provide the best first responder experience to Fairfield Glade residents.
To support the fire department, the public is encouraged to visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org and click on the donate link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.