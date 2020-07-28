Dear Residents and Friends of the Fairfield Glade Fire Department,
As many of you know, we are challenged with trying to raise funds for needed capital equipment for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department. We have put together four quarterly “campaigns” to raise funds.
Our Q3 capital campaign is for extrication equipment. This needed equipment assists the firefighter with removing an individual from a confined and trapped space; a car, house, etc.
It is critical to have the appropriate equipment to assist in freeing an individual safely from their compromised position.
Please help us in our Q3 2020 Fire Department capital campaign to raise $20,000 toward extrication equipment.
Those interested can make a contribution in the following ways:
1. Make a check to the FGFD, PO Box 1547, TN 38558
2. Drop a check by the FGFD, at 7258 Peavine Road
3. Paypal via our website, www.fairfieldgladefire.org
The FGFD is a 501(c)3 and donations are fully tax deductible.
As always, we thank you very much for your help & support to the Fairfield Glade community to be safe and secure. We could not do this without your support.
