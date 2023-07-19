The Fairfield Glade Fire Department takes its responsibility very seriously.
The community is protected by a group of dedicated and committed emergency service responders who do their jobs when called upon, even at 3 o’clock in the morning.
Saving lives and protecting property is not an easy task. They do it willingly and often without recognition.
The award-winning FGFD team is recognized as one of the best in the state.
Volunteer firefighters and emergency medical service providers are a special kind of people. The fire department is looking for members to help answer the call of duty.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department has started a campaign to recruit volunteer members to respond to emergency calls for help.
The Glade is growing rapidly, and emergency calls for help will increase. Today, firefighters respond to far more than fires and vehicle accidents.
When someone is having a heart attack, FGFD is there.
When someone needs air transport, FGFD is there.
Firefighters answer calls for anything from hazardous materials incidents to brush and car fires to assisting EMS crews with patient lifts. Volunteer members are needed to help them help the community.
Applicants must be physically capable of performing the duties of a firefighter. They must have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. EMS experience is a plus.
Benefits for volunteering include paid for calls, free training and additional trades learned, and gear provided for the job.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of Fairfield Glade Fire Department can email admin1@fairfieldgladefire.org or call 931-484-3801.
Go to www.fairfieldgladefire.org/recruitment to view job requirements.
