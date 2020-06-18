The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is very pleased to announce a complete redesign and updating of our website, http://www.fairfieldgladefire.org. The new site launched June 1, 2020. The motivation behind the redesign came from a need to make the site more interactive and more informational.
In addition to informing the public to fire department operations, personnel and history, the site also contains fire safety tips from our own department experts, the National Fire Prevention Association, the state of Tennessee and the management of the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
Initial planning of the new 2.0 website began in late 2019. After several months of planning and development, Webmaster Don Arbuckle was tasked to implement the redesign plan. Arbuckle spent hundreds of hours from March through the end of May constructing the new website version with multiple pages of content, photos and attached links. He then went live with the launch on June 1.
Arbuckle states, “I did not do this alone. The entire administrative staff of the FGFD helped with valuable input as to the design and content of the website. Instrumental in its development was Board Vice President Larry Brilliant, without whose inspiration and guidance, the site would not have been updated.”
The new 2.0 website has the following pages :
About Us
Fund Raising
Firefighter Team
Board of Directors
Community Services
Members Only
Many of the pages listed above have a drop-down menu with numerous links for information. Also on the main page, you will find links to the Latest News, From the Desk of the Fire Chief monthly article, Board of Directors meeting minutes, and Support the FGFD .
Special Note: Chief Smith would like our residents to check out the Community Services page.
You will find links to the following :
Address Sign Request
Smoke Detector Request
Fire Prevention
Fire Extinguishers
Fire Hydrants
Tennessee Firewise
Burn Ban Info
Before You Dig
Home Escape Plan
Public Safety and Education
CPR Classes
FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)
We would appreciate your feedback on our new 2.0 website. Go to: http://www.fairfieldgladefire.org.
• • •
Don Wind is the public information officer for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
