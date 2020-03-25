First Responders often come into contact with those who are ill much more frequently than the general public.
In the interest of your safety, the FGFD will be closed to all visitors and non-essential personnel. If you need non-emergency service, please call 931-484-3801.
If there is any correspondence, you may drop that off in our mail slot next to the door.
We are also putting “on hold” installation of home smoke detectors until further notice.
During this COVID-19 situation, the FGFD wishes to reassure all Fairfield Glade residents that we are fully operational and will respond 24/7 to any and all emergencies. Call 9-1-1.
Bottom line for FGFD: “When duty calls, we go to work!”
