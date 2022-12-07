Good Samaritan Society, which operates senior care facilities in 22 states including Fairfield Glade, celebrated its 100th anniversary with Founder’s Day in October.
Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade celebrated with an outdoor cookout for residents and staff with music from the Glade Dixieland Band.
There was also a pumpkin-carving contest for residents and a history table sharing the legacy of the Good Samaritan Society.
Good Samaritan Society traces its roots to the work of the Rev. August “Dad” Hoeger, a parish pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Dakota.
A fellow minister was raising funds to help a boy with polio, but he exceeded his goal by $2,000 — a hefty sum in 1920.
Hoeger suggested the extra money be used to help people living with disabilities.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society was incorporated Sept. 29, 1922, as a religious, charitable and not-for-profit corporation.
The first Good Samaritan Society center opened in Arthur, ND, in March 1923.
Though founded as a center to serve those with physical and mental disabilities, the Society soon expanded its services.
An elderly man came to the home asking to be admitted.
Though he came to the home using crutches, they soon found he only pretended to need the crutches so that he would be admitted and have a place to stay.
Hoeger and others realized the need for services for the elderly, but growth taxed the organization during the Great Depression.
Facing financial difficulties, the organization split, forming Lutheran Hospitals and Home and The Good Samaritan Society.
Hoeger and others worked to rebuild the Good Samaritan Society. By 1952, it was active in seven states with 32 centers.
Hoeger’s son, Augie Hoeger, picked up his father’s work in 1963, serving as executive director for the society, a role he held until his retirement in 1987.
His brother, John, continued the work until August Hoeger’s grandson, Dr. Mark Jerstad, assumed leadership.
Good Samaritan Society continued to grow through the late 20th century through the first two decades of the 21st century.
In 2019, Good Samaritan Society merged with Sanford Health, one of the largest rural health care systems in the nation.
Today, the combined organization employs nearly 50,000 people and offers services in 26 states spanning the continuum of life.
Through all the growth and change, however, Good Samaritan Society has continued to focus on Hoeger’s mission: In Christ’s Love, Everyone Is Someone.
