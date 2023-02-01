Fairfield Glade Crafters are having their annual spring craft show March 24-25 at the Village Green Mall.
Area crafters who would like to sell their goods at this show are asked to call Shirley Butka at 931-484-9611.
Areas of freezing rain possible early. Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 12:14 am
...Light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee for the rest of tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing in the morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by tomorrow afternoon or evening.
