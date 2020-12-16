Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Administrative Offices at 7827 Peavine Rd., excluding the ACC and Public Works office, closed to visitors effective Wednesday, Dec. 9, until further notice.
The offices are closed out of extreme precaution due to receiving notification that some of the employees may have been exposed to a possible COVID-19 positive individual.
This possible exposure was to employees only. FGCC officials have no reason to believe that any guests or visitors were exposed.
FGCC appreciates residents’ understanding and patience during this time.
Call the Administration Office at 931-484-3780 with any administrative needs. Payments or paperwork may be left in the box outside the Administration Office.
An email will be sent when the offices reopen for visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.