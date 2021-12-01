Fairfield Glade Community Club treasurer Bruce Cox presented the proposed budget for 2022 at a town hall meeting at The Center on Nov. 15.
There was no November board meeting.
Considering the information, attendance was considerably low, but the financial standings of the community are strong according to the report.
The FGCC Financial Advisory Committee, the finance department personnel, senior management team and the Board have been working on the 2022 budget since January.
“This is a long, arduous process and we take it very seriously,” Cox said.
The club has budgeted a $1.2 million sewer project for 2022.
“And we’re not going to borrow a nickel to do it,” Cox added.
After a consultant study for the club’s Sewer system, Cox said there was about $15 million in projected needs over the next decade.
As far as projections for the POA, Cox said, “The budget says we’re going to end up positive to budget next year by $51,000.”
New 2022 master plan projects included St. George Marina building upgrade, planning for the Druid Hills Golf Club, HVAC study/revisions at The Center, additional marina docks, the next phase at Robin Hood Park and repurpose/planning at The Center. Projects under consideration were Heatherhurst/Brae irrigation and cart paths, additional outdoor courts at Racquet Center, updating the Library/Multi-purpose Building, and a new administration/welcome center building.
“By 2022, we won’t have any debt,” Cox said.
Amenity fees have been raised 3-10% across the board, but monthly dues assessments will not increase for next year. Amenity reserve fees for new home buyers has also increased, but Cox cites increased construction costs for that.
“Your input is valuable,” Cox said, adding that he only received 14 messages last year regarding the 2021 proposed budget.
“We’re looking at 2022 as a fairly normal year,” he said.
The presentation slideshow and the video of the presentation are both available on the member website under “latest news.” Members may log in and view the presentation and material and are asked to submit questions or comments regarding the proposed budget to Cox at brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com. Feedback will be considered until Dec. 15.
Cox requested that community input be submitted as soon as possible for him to respond and present answers to questions on the member website.
The board will discuss the proposed budget and consider member input at the workshop on Dec. 15. Approval of the 2022 proposed budget will be on the agenda for a vote at the Dec. 16 board meeting.
