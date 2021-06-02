Fairfield Glade Community Club returned to “normal operations,” effective Friday, May 28, kicking off Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of the summer season in the community.
FGCC’s released a statement that the community was to return to “normal operations for most facilities” and that masks and that plastic partitions would be made optional for Club staff.
However, some facilities could be delayed.
The sauna, lockers and changing areas were available Friday, May 28, and charter trips (bus rentals) are currently available. Also, effective May 28, Stonehenge Grille hours were expanded from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to accommodate more customers.
The amenities that were delayed for their return to normal operations at The Center included closing the indoor pool June 23-28 for maintenance, and no hot tub or showers would be available until July 1, as a new chemical system was being installed in the hot tub and the grout was being replaced in the showers.
Also, weekly bus trips in Fairfield Glade were planned not to begin until Monday, July 12, and bus trips outside of Fairfield Glade are expected to resume this fall.
