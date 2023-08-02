Keith Robinson
The approval of a land transfer agreement brings Fairfield Glade Community Club ever so close to the start of construction of the new Druid Hills clubhouse complex.
Construction can start after the Community Club and declarant Tom Anderson close on the deal that will transfer to FGCC his ownership of land where the current driving range and golf maintenance building are situated in exchange for the Community Club’s property on which a portion of the fire station sits along Peavine Rd. near Stonehenge Dr.
Closing was expected in no more than two weeks, reported Greg Jones, a member of the FGCC board of directors, during last week’s monthly board.
In the meeting, the board approved an agreement with Anderson for the land transfer. Jones heads the Druid Hills project steering committee that is overseeing the planning.
The agreement was crucial for the start of the first phase of construction, which consists of redesigning the driving range and building an 18-hole family-friendly putting course.
The board last month approved expenses of $775,000 for that work in anticipation of an agreement with Anderson being reached.
But before construction can begin, Jones emphasized, the land deal must close.
“So before we start turning any dirt or getting contractors here, we will make sure that all of this (deal) will close,” he said. “So when you start seeing people working, you know the closing took place and everything’s ready to go.”
The 8.568 acres of land that Anderson will transfer to the Community Club was assessed at $185,000. Anderson is getting 0.706 acres of FGCC’s property assessed at $45,000.
The board and Anderson had been negotiating the deal since January. The Community Club needed Anderson’s parcel at Druid Hills so it could own all of the property for the project, and Anderson wanted the FGCC-owned fire department parcel for his own development. He was considering building a multi-family residential complex.
Anderson already owns part of the land where the fire station is situated and land behind it.
Also as part of the deal, Anderson will construct and finance a new fire department building at another site in a lease-to-own arrangement for the community club.
In other matters:
• General Manager Bill Culbreath, who was hired July 5, gave brief introductory remarks to the audience. He replaced Bob Weber, who left his job suddenly a week earlier under unexplained circumstances, with the board notifying property owners at that time in an email message that he was “no longer an employee.”
Culbreath said he was “absolutely excited to be here.” He said he has felt “a great sense of community” in Fairfield Glade.
“I’m really looking forward to the next few months.”
The board expects the search for a permanent replacement for Weber to take three to four months.
• Board Treasurer Bruce Cox reported that the Community Club finished the first half of the year “in a strong financial position.” It was partly driven by the property owners association and amenities budgets, which showed a combined positive cash flow of $456,700, about $1.1 million better than what was projected at budgeting time last year.
Although the cash flow from operation of the amenities was negative $61,500, the performance was $304,900 better than the budget. The amenities were budgeted to come up $366,400 short.
The operating expenses of Stonehenge Grille, long a concern of many residents, finished $20,000 ahead of budget, losing $184,000 for the period. That loss will be subsidzed by the operating budgets of profitable amenities, mostly golf.
Food and beverage operations as a whole performed $145,500 better than the budget, losing $13,600 compared with a projected loss of $159,000.
The food and beverage budget was propped up mostly by $155,800 in income from the snack bars, which were budgeted to generate $42,500. There were 6,400 more rounds of golf played than what was expected for the six months.
• The board denied a request for a dock to be built on property where it was later discovered that two pieces of common property were involved, that of the community club and Wyndham.
• The board approved purchase requisitions in the amounts of $415,000 for four bocce courts and sidewalks as part of the redevelopment of Robin Hood Park, and $6,800 for engineering, design and permitting for sewer extension on Tavistock Lane, Ridgeland Terrace and Knollwood Lane.
The board also approved a purchase requisition of $26,600 to pay for a contractor who works on Fairfield Glade walking trails each year with heavy equipment and to fund a Master Trail Builders class for Trails Committee training.
Jones said Fairfield Glade now has the largest concentration of Master Trail Builders in the state.
