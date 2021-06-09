There are strong signs that life within Fairfield Glade Community Club is getting ever so close to normal as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to fade away. The golf courses are busy with members and visitors, Stonehenge Grill has extended its hours, Mirror Lake Blasts are back, and other activities are returning to the community.
Still, there were words of caution from the community club’s board of directors at their monthly meeting on May 27 at The Center.
“As we continue our coronavirus journey, our path back to business-as-usual will be both deliberate and cautious,” said President Ken Flierl, reading from the board and senior management team’s “Across the Board” email newsletter sent to residents later that day. “As we move forward, it is important to remain vigilant, even if you have been vaccinated.”
He noted that not everyone will choose to be vaccinated, and he reminded residents that use of community club facilities “is your personal choice, and only you can gauge how comfortable you feel in doing so.”
But far more words of optimism were expressed during that meeting and the board’s workshop the previous day. General Manager Bob Weber said most community club facilities were to return to normal operations effective May 28.
“We have a few areas that still need some improvements done for various reasons,” he said.
In the treasurer’s report, the golf department reflected the return to normal with 27,975 rounds of golf played this year through the beginning of April; that is 4,158 more than budgeted. The courses were closed for the early part of the season last year because of COVID-19, and they later opened with restrictions that have since been lifted.
“People want to get out and play some golf,” said Treasurer Bruce Cox.
Board member Greg Jones attributed the increase primarily to golfers coming to the Glade on golf packages.
Barbara Storer, the board’s timeshare director, reported that there were 4,500 timeshare visitors last month through May 27, and 17,763 so far this year-to-date. Timeshare units were closed last year until June because of the pandemic, and then visitors only trickled in during the rest of the season.
“We’re glad to see our Wyndham timeshare visitors back,” Storer said.
Some other indications of normal include the Mirror Lake Blasts returned after they were suspended last year. Weather depending, the Mirror Lake Blast concert series will take place on Mondays through Labor Day at The Grove, the new amphitheater behind Village Green Mall off Stonehenge Dr.
“We are looking forward to an exciting summer entertainment season,” Flierl said.
He also pointed out Stonehenge Grill was scheduled to operate one hour longer each day effective May 28. It will now be open 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
Weber said the mini-golf course has been renovated and to reopen on May 28.
Seating that had been restricted for social distancing at board meetings during the past year will return to normal starting with the June meeting.
The Center, previously the Community & Conference Center, was a site for many special events until the pandemic hit, but will return to showcase a speaker this month as Fairfield Glade Resident Services will host Don Hazel, nature columnist for the Crossville-Chronicle, June 18 on the topic “The 25 Most Fascinating Wild Animals in Your Backyard.” The event is set as a fundraiser for FGRS non-profit organization.
In other matters, the board discussed prices at Stonehenge Grille. Flierl said rising food prices could force price increases on menu items at some point. Weber added that some items might change to “market price” rather than continue as a set price.
Marina slip fees increased. Treasurer Cox said money raised from this year’s $120 increase in marina slip fees, $12,600 will support marina projects that are being planned. Road work will resume. General Manager Weber said the community club’s request for chip-and-seal work has been sent to the county for action this year. He also said the club is getting quotes from a company for paving projects. The county pays for chip-and-seal work, and the community club pays for paving.
FGCC finances, according to Cox, reportedly “continues to be in a strong financial position.” Cox cited positive numbers to budget for sewer, property owners association and amenities through April. He said property owners association and amenities finances are favorable to the budget by a combined $483,821, about three-quarters of it POA, “continuing the good performance from the first quarter.”
Director of sewer systems Bruce Evans reported that perhaps for the first time there were no overflows at any of the 16 sewer pump stations throughout the Glade during the past 12 months. He said that is significant because if any pump has more than five overflows during that period the state could intercede with action that could include a moratorium on home construction.
“That’s a major accomplishment,” Weber said at the Wednesday workshop. Flierl said Evans’ department also has saved money on grinder pump repairs.
At Evans’ recommendation, the decision regarding a sewer line extension along Beachwood Dr. and Beachwood Ln. decision was deferred by the board so owners can be informed. The extensions were expected to cost $54,440. Evans said he would present the extensions for board approval in July.
The board had also approved a purchase request for a Ford F350 pickup truck with a utility bed for $51,084 for the Wastewater Department to replace a 2010 pickup truck. Cox noted Evans purchased the truck $2,000 under budget.
Flierl also thanked first responders from Cumberland County and Crossville for their assistance after the May 4 storms damaged about 10 homes and brought down trees and power lines in Fairfield Glade, as well as the community club’s golf maintenance team for their work in cleaning up the Heatherhurst Brae course, which sustained heavy damage and closed for two days, and the club’s Trails Committee and volunteers for helping to reopen damaged trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.