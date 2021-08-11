Ideal-LIVING Magazine recently announced the Top 100 Planned Communities as featured in the summer issue of Ideal-LIVING magazine’s Best Places to Live.
Fairfield Glade was one of the honorees revealed on www.ideal-LIVING.com/bestplaces, the magazine’s website.
A special editorial committee assembled by the publication reviewed the qualifications of each nominee and selected the winners.
“Each year we survey our readers to determine the most popular destinations and amenities. We’ve researched communities from our readers’ most-desired areas based on survey results. The destinations featured in this special issue are representative of those desires,” says Kelly Godbey, ideal-LIVING editor.
“These planned communities are walkable with lots of open spaces and promote a real sense of community,” Godbey continued. “Overall health and wellness is promoted by the myriad of amenities and clubs that allow a new homeowner to dive into a healthy, active lifestyle.”
The editor added, “Residents might enjoy some or all of the following amenities: golf, walking and biking trails, fitness centers, spas
and health clubs, community gardens, marinas, boating, and watersports, as well as tennis and pickleball.”
For more than 30 years, ideal-LIVING magazine has been a leading national publication for readers who are nearing retirement age or who are interested in the benefits of relocating their families or businesses.
From its headquarters in Wilmington, NC, each edition of the quarterly publication is currently delivered to more than 80,000 homes.
The magazine’s parent company, RPI Media, also distributes other publications like the comprehensive ideal-LIVING Choose Your Ideal Place Guide and sponsors the company’s signature ideal-LIVING Real Estate Shows each year.
Visit www.ideal-LIVING.com for more information.
